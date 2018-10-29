Men accused of attempting to rob woman granted bail

Two men who it has been alleged attempted to rob a woman, were recently granted $75,000 bail by a city court.

Kester Arthur, 34, of Lot 52 Nelson Street, Georgetown and Rondel Cummings, 23, of Pike Street, allegedly attempted to rob Julia Mc Almon on October 21st, 2018.

The two men pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

They were both placed on the sum of $75,000 bail, on the condition that they report to the Alberttown Police Station. They were told to return to court on December 6th, for their next hearing.