Mon Repos minibus conductor feared drowned

A minibus conductor is feared drowned after he disappeared while taking a swim in the Atlantic Ocean along the Kingston Seawall.

Missing is Dharshan Mohabir, 22, called Ravi of Second Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Stabroek News gathered that around 5.30 yesterday afternoon, Mohabir and four others ventured to the seawall after playing a game of cricket at the National Park.

While at the seawall, this newspaper gathered that Mohabir went for a swim leaving his friends behind despite the rough waves. While swimming, his friends related to family members that they saw him struggling. It was at this point, the friends tried to help but had to retreat to land due to the rough conditions.

Within a matter of moments, the friends reported that Mohabir disappeared. The friends who were with Mohabir at the time were questioned by the police.

At the seawall yesterday, family members expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the police handled the search. The body is still to be recovered.

“We ask them to get the coast guard and help us search but they didn’t help us,” a visibly upset relative said.