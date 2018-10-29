Ramjattan promises Berbicians peaceful election period

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Friday promised Berbicians that he will ensure a peaceful local government elections period through the police and other networks which he has readily available.

The minister, who at the time was speaking at a community outreach held on the Corentyne said, “We are going to ensure through the police and the other networks that we have at hand that it is going to be … very peaceful, and all the intimidation and threats that are coming our way simply because we are getting into territories that people feel they get transport for, we are going to ensure not withstanding all of that, it will be peaceful”.

According to the minister, the opposition is getting very annoyed because his party is fearlessly contesting in the opposition’s strongholds. He said, “They used to say that we don’t matter, well you see what is happening here, we matter and we matter in a very big way. For all of them who are trying to bring court actions and when they (get) dismissed they cussing up the judges, that’s not proper, that’s not fit and proper. You can’t carry the matter to court and when you lose you jump and you say that the judge ain’t good and the police take this, they saying that the police was instructed by Ramjattan to give (a) report to the judge, as if the judge would not have known that the report might have been affected by that, when they lose they are bad losers, that’s Anil Nandlall and of course (Opposition Leader Bharrat) Jagdeo”, he said…..