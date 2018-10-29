Guyana News

Skeldon Line Path Secondary has seen improvement in Maths, English – Headmistress

-neurosurgeon sets up foundation to assist students

By Staff Writer
A section of the graduating class at Skeldon Line Path Secondary  (DPI photo)

Skeldon Line Path Secondary School has attained one hundred percent passes in nine subjects and has seen improvements in the areas of Mathematics and English.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), this was disclosed by Headmistress of the school, Evett Johnson at the School’s annual graduation exercise on Friday. 

The Headmistress said to further improve  in the area of Mathematics, the school through the Ministry of Education will be participating in the Guyana Secondary Education/ Improve-ment Programme (GSE/IT) which will see the introduction of a “Math Lab” and the integration of national strategies…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Chinese businesses briefed on labour laws

Man sentenced to year in prison for stealing drinks, car battery

Men accused of attempting to rob woman granted bail

Comments

Trending