Skeldon Line Path Secondary has seen improvement in Maths, English – Headmistress

Skeldon Line Path Secondary School has attained one hundred percent passes in nine subjects and has seen improvements in the areas of Mathematics and English.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), this was disclosed by Headmistress of the school, Evett Johnson at the School’s annual graduation exercise on Friday.

The Headmistress said to further improve in the area of Mathematics, the school through the Ministry of Education will be participating in the Guyana Secondary Education/ Improve-ment Programme (GSE/IT) which will see the introduction of a “Math Lab” and the integration of national strategies…..