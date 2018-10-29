Wowetta women unveil farine factory

The Wowetta Women’s Agro-processers group has inaugurated their farine processing factory in the North Rupununi as part of Agriculture Month 2018 celebrations.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the factory project began in 2015 and was financed by the Canadian government with support from the Government of Guyana, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and Conservation International.

DPI said that Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock were present at the dedication ceremony at the Wowetta Benab, Annai sub-district Region Nine…..