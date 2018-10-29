Guyana News

Wowetta women unveil farine factory

By Staff Writer
The factory being launched (DPI photo)

The Wowetta Women’s Agro-processers group has inaugurated their farine processing factory in the North Rupununi as part of Agriculture Month 2018 celebrations.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the factory project began in 2015 and was financed by the Canadian government with support from the Government of Guyana, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and Conservation International.

DPI said that Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock were present at the dedication ceremony at the Wowetta Benab, Annai sub-district Region Nine…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Thirty-eight trucks due next week for manganese mine – McLean

Thirty-eight trucks due next week for manganese mine – McLean

St Joseph High fair patrons attacked, robbed on Woolford Ave

St Joseph High fair patrons attacked, robbed on Woolford Ave

City Engineer claims $47M spent on still decrepit Constabulary Training School

Comments

Trending