Accused to stand trial for 15-year-old Blue Iguana murder

Mark Louchee, the suspect in the 15-year-old murder of Collis De Abreu, who was shot and killed outside of the Blue Iguana nightclub, was yesterday committed to stand trial.

It is alleged that Louchee murdered De Abreu on September 21st, 2003, at Georgetown.

At the close of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge yesterday, the accused heard from Senior Magistrate Leron Daly that a prima facie case was made out against him and that he would be committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

A wanted bulletin had been issued for Louchee since 2003, when it was alleged that he committed the murder. He was finally charged last year.

De Abreu, 36, of Lot 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown, was shot once to the chest and was pronounced dead some 10 minutes after he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.