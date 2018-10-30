Biker charged with killing pedestrian in Bagotstown collision

A young biker was yesterday charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in a collision at Bagotstown.
Daniel Forrester, 20, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in a city court.
It is alleged that on September 12th, at Bagotstown Public Road, Forrester rode motorcycle CJ 6345 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Shawn Bruce.
Forrester, who was represented by attorney Jed Vasconcellos, denied the charge…..
