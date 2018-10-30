Body of bus conductor who went for swim recovered at Kingston seawall

The body of Dharshan Mohabir, the Mon Repos minibus conductor who went missing while taking a swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday afternoon, was found hours later.

Marlon Chapman, Commander of ‘A’ Division yesterday confirmed that the body was pulled from the ocean in the vicinity of the Kingston Seawall by members of a search party.

Chapman explained that the search party comprising relatives and police recovered the body sometime after 10 pm.

Mohabir, 22, called `Ravi’ of Second Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara went missing in choppy waters while taking a swim around 5.30 on Sunday afternoon.

The father of two, had ventured to the seawall after playing a game of cricket at the National Park with his friends.

While at the seawall, this newspaper gathered that Mohabir went for a swim leaving his friends behind despite the rough waves.

While swimming, his friends related to family members that they saw him struggling. It was at this point, the friends tried to help but had to retreat to land due to the rough conditions.