Clonbrook woman dies after car crashes into utility poles

A Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman is now dead after the car in which she was travelling crashed into utility poles along the Bee Hive Public Road yesterday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as Keiolla Fortune-Thomas, 27, who was being driven by a police constable when the accident occurred.

The police constable, who resides at Supply, Mahaica, ECD, was not named by the police force…..