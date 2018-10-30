Contractor blames ‘innocent mistake’ for wrong zinc sheets used for Eccles Health Centre

Following what a company official has called “an innocent mistake,” Vision General Construction Services, which is responsible for the construction of the Eccles Health Centre, will be replacing the incorrect zinc sheets that were used for the project.

The company’s assurance comes in wake of a declaration by Region Four Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas, who has said that she has no intention of paying the contractor unless he rectified the situation.

According to a statement from the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Lucas told a recent meeting of councillors that the contractor did not seem interested in correcting the mistake and therefore she had no intention of paying him until he does what his contract states. The firm was awarded the $27 million contract for the construction of the facility, which was slated to be completed by the end of June. Despite being granted extensions, the company has failed to complete the project, which has raised concerns…..