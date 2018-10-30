Cops, constabulary need to do more to curb crime at bus parks – union head

Head of the United Minibus Union (UMU) Eon Andrews says that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) needs to do more to curb petty crime being carried out in minibuses and around the city bus parks.

Addressing concerns about persons being robbed in minibuses, Andrews told Stabroek News yesterday that the GPF could have plain clothes ranks patrolling the parks as well as sitting in buses to catch persons who assault and terrorise citizens.

“There seems to be an army of youngsters between the ages of 15 and 19 that turn up around these parks as touts and at the same time among them they are carrying out robberies, especially for cellular phones. And we could probably do a citizen’s arrest but these people today are armed and there are a lot of police patrols passing but that isn’t helping the situation. What is needed is that they should have young plain clothes police mingling between them, those who are not corruptible,” Andrews explained…..