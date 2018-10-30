Guyana News

Cops probing attacks at St Joseph fair, absence of assigned ranks

By Staff Writer

Police in ‘A’ Division have launched an investigation into the reported attacks on patrons of the St. Joseph High School fair in Georgetown on Saturday night.

Commander of the Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that an investigation has been launched into the reports of robbery and violence. He was at the time unable to say how many reports were made to the police but he assured that all are being investigated.

Additionally, he said a separate investigation is underway into the absence of the police ranks at the fair. The commander indicated that ranks were assigned to the event “and were expected to be there.”….

