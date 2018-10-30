Driver gets 4½ years for casing death of elderly woman at Diamond

Keith Hollingsworth, one of the two drivers charged with causing the death of an elderly woman last year along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara Public Road, was yesterday sentenced to four years and six months in jail after being found guilty.

Hollingsworth, of 88 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, and Ron Walker, a truck driver of 77 Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, were both on trial for causing the death of Samsoonisha Batulan on August 21st, 2017, at Diamond Public Road.

Batulan died as a result of multiple injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head, a fractured spine and multiple skeletal fractures…..