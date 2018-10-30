Ex-cops found guilty of accepting $6M bribe over cocaine interception

Three former policemen were yesterday sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined $25,000 each at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, after they were found guilty of accepting a $6M bribe in September, 2015.

Ex Constables, Trevor McKenzie, of Princeton, Corentyne; Shawn McPhoy of 174 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt and Ray Saul of Eversham, Corentyne on 2nd October, 2015 were jointly charged with corruptly collecting an inducement. It was alleged that the three constables, while being employed as agents of the government in Berbice between September 10th and September 11th, corruptly collected $6M as an inducement from Renison Park for not arresting the occupants of a bus although they were found with cocaine…..