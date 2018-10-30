First report to EITI on management of natural resources likely by April next year

EITI, which has set a global standard for accountable management of natural resources, is expected to receive Guyana’s inaugural report after the first quarter next year.

A first draft reconciliation report on the extractive industry is expected to be completed by the end of November, paving the way for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report in 2019, National Coordi-nator of the Guyana EITI Secre-tariat, Dr Rudy Jadoopat says.

EITI is recognised as a global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources. The standard requires the disclosure of information along the extractive industry value chain from the point of extraction, to how revenues progress through the government, and how they benefit the public. The EITI Board approved Guyana’s EITI candidature application at the Board meeting in Manila in October, 2017…..