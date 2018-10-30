Hearing of lawsuit against state, ex-cops over killing of Agricola youth begins

The mother of Shaquille Grant, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police in 2012, has sued the state for damages for what she says is the wrongful killing of her son.

Shonette Adams is contending in her suit that her son was wrongfully killed by police on September 11th, 2012, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, in contravention of Article 138 of the constitution.

In her endorsement of claim, Adams, through her attorney, Nigel Hughes, is seeking exemplary damages, court costs, interest and any further or other order as the court may deem just to grant.

Her suit, dated December 28th, 2014, is jointly and severally against the defendants who are listed as the Attorney General and former police officers Terrence Wallace and Jamal Lewis…..