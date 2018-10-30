Magistrate to rule on admissibility of affidavit in GBTI case

A city court is expected to rule on if the contents of an affidavit in the trial of eight members of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI) Board of Directors, who are charged with failing to comply with a court order, will be accepted into evidence.

Robin Stoby, SC, who is also Chairman of the Board; Edward Anand Beharry, Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Suresh Beharry, Vice-Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Richard Isava, an investment banker; Shaleeza Shaw; Carlton James; Basil Mahadeo; and Kathryn Eytle-McLean, are alleged to have failed to comply with an order issued by the acting Chief Justice Roxane George, SC, for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.

After several court hearings for the admission of documents (which are now marked exhibits C1 to C21) into evidence through Special Superintendent of Police Sherroni James, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor was on Friday able to proceed with the main trial…..