President, First Lady for Cuba

President David Granger is to depart Guyana today for Cuba where he will remain for almost two weeks before returning home.

A short statement from the Ministry of the President (MoTP) which was issued yesterday did not state the reason for the trip but Stabroek News was subsequently told that the trip is a “private” one.

The statement informed that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Sandra Granger and is “expected” to return to Guyana on November 11…..