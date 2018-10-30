Probe into death of Baramita woman awaiting autopsy findings

Police in Baramita are awaiting the arrival of a pathologist to perform a post-mortem examination on the body of Ruthina Thomas, whose lifeless body was discovered along a roadway in the indigenous community last Wednesday.

On Sunday, this newspaper reported that police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who at the time had not yet been identified.

However, she has since been identified as 23-year-old Thomas.

It was noted too that no marks of violence were found on the woman’s body and as a result the results of a post-mortem examination on the cause of her death is crucial before any further investigations are conducted.

This newspaper has since been informed that the police are now awaiting the arrival of the pathologist, who is expected to travel to the area sometime this week to conduct the autopsy.