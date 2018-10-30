Pump commissioned at Three Friends Village

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) commissioned a pump at Three Friends Villages on the Essequibo Coast on Monday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder stated: “The Ministry of Agriculture, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, has been concentrating on water management as a critical area of focus since the vast majority of the country’s agriculture is practised in the low-lying regions.”

The pump at Three Friends Village was strategically placed as “it has far-reaching benefits” to other parts of the coast, DPI said.Chief Executive Officer of NDIA, Fredrick Flatts, in brief remarks, stated that all works were done on the facility to ensure there will be maximum effectiveness and efficiency. The facility was commissioned at a cost of $103M and will benefit 3,000 cash crop and rice farmers.