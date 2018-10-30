Suspect in Palm Court assault surrenders to cops

The suspect in the violent assault of Palm Court patron Romario Baljeet has surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer, Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman confirmed yesterday.

Providing an update on the investigation, Chapman said the suspect, Imran Khan, turned himself in and was in police custody assisting with the investigation. The commander did not provide any further information.

Baljeet, 21, called “Short Boss” of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was brutally attacked by another patron of the Georgetown club as he was exiting in the wee hours of Sunday morning…..