‘Big Head,’ Colombian associate were on CANU radar for years

Shervington Lovell and one of two men held with him in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges were on the radar of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for years, according to the agency’s former head James Singh, who says he feels vindicated by the arrests.

“We were after these guys for a long time and to see them arrested is a breath of relief. I congratulate all those involved and it is nice to see that in the end the bad guys are caught,” Singh told Stabroek News yesterday.

Lovell, called ‘Big Head,’ and Colombian Ricardo Ramirez were arrested along with a Surinamese national last Thursday morning at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges. The United States is seeking to extradite the men and while Lovell and the Surinamese national waived their rights to contest the application, Ramirez is fighting it…..