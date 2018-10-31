Company says GRA sold former KFC, Pizza Hut buildings way below value for outstanding taxes

Friendship Hotels and Restaurant Holdings Limited is suing the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for damages in excess of $200 million after what it says is the unlawful levy on immovable property it owned.

Acknowledging its debt of $84,938,666 to the GRA for corporation and property taxes, Friendship Holdings, owners of the Vlissengen Road buildings which formerly housed KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, said that though it had entered into an agreement with the GRA to sell the properties in order to pay off the taxes it owed, the GRA instead sold the said properties without its knowledge way below market value and yet levied on other immovable properties belonging to it.

According to its action, Friendship Holdings (the claimant), which is represented by attorney Anil Nandlall, is seeking, among other things, orders setting aside both the levy and sale executions, which it contends is illegal and it is hoping to be granted damages exceeding $100 million for each…..