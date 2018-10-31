Ex-cops found guilty of accepting $6M bribe over cocaine interception

Three former policemen were on Monday sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined $25,000 each at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, after they were found guilty of accepting a $6M bribe in September, 2015.

Ex Constables, Trevor McKenzie, of Princeton, Corentyne; Shawn McPhoy of 174 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt and Ray Saul of Eversham, Corentyne on 2nd October, 2015 were jointly charged with corruptly collecting an inducement. It was alleged that the three constables, while being employed as agents of the government in Berbice between September 10th and September 11th, corruptly collected $6M as an inducement from Renison Park for not arresting the occupants of a bus although they were found with cocaine. On Monday, Magistrate Charlyn Artiga after a lengthy trial at the Whim Magistrate’s Court found the three men guilty and sentenced them to one year imprisonment each. The magistrate also fined the men $25,000 each.

The three constables were on the Whim Public Road in September 2015 when they intercepted the vehicle and subsequently carried out a search that uncovered a large amount of cocaine…..