Fifth David ‘G’ school bus for Region Six

Students in the East Canje, Berbice area will now get to school free of cost as the government along with Princess Ramada Hotel commissioned its 29th David ‘G’ School Bus on Monday at the Canje Secondary School.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the commissioning of the bus is part of the President’s Five Bs initiative. Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally stated that this is the fifth David ‘G’ School Bus to be commissioned in Region Six.

“There is not a single region without a David ‘G’ Bus, Boat or Bicycle. We congratulate Region Six and we would like you to take care of this bus. I must tell you that it is the regional administration of Region Six’s responsibility to cater for the driver, fuel and the maintenance of this bus”, Ally said, according to DPI…..