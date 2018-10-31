Government Analyst lists licensed water factories

The Government Analyst–Food & Drug Department (GA-FDD) is calling on all water processing factories to conform to all of the department’s requirements as it relates to the sale and distribution of treated water in five- gallon bottles.
Manufacturers and distributors must have a valid licence. In addition, bottles used must be properly cleaned, sanitized, labeled and sealed prior to sale and /or distribution, the GA-FDD said …..
