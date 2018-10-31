GWI staff in Netherlands for training on well maintenance

A five-member team from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is in the Netherlands undergoing three weeks of well regeneration training.

A release from GWI said that those participating in the training are: Operations Director, Dwayne Shako; Well Maintenance Engineer, Kerene Gordon; Maintenance Manager, Peter Barkoye; Driver/Expeditor, Sean Moore and Craftsman, Timothy Sutton.

GWI had earlier this year announced the purchasing of equipment for well maintenance, which included a regeneration vehicle which was sourced from Dutch company, Q-Flow International and which is equipped with the necessary well maintenance tools…..