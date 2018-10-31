Guyana News

Kwakwani midwife was strangled, autopsy finds

-three men arrested

By Staff Writer
Dead midwife Paulette Wade

Paulette Wade, the midwife whose lifeless body was discovered on the floor of her Kwakwani home last Friday, was strangled and bludgeoned to the head, and three men from her community have since been arrested.

Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, who conducted the post-mortem examination yesterday, listed the cause of Wade’s death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Prior to the autopsy, Wade’s relatives were adamant that the woman was a victim of foul play and that she had not suffered an epileptic seizure as police would have initially considered…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

‘Big Head,’ Colombian associate were on CANU radar for years

Suspect charged in murder of Ann’s Grove miner

Company says GRA sold former KFC, Pizza Hut buildings way below value for outstanding taxes

Comments

Trending