Kwakwani midwife was strangled, autopsy finds

Paulette Wade, the midwife whose lifeless body was discovered on the floor of her Kwakwani home last Friday, was strangled and bludgeoned to the head, and three men from her community have since been arrested.

Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, who conducted the post-mortem examination yesterday, listed the cause of Wade’s death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Prior to the autopsy, Wade’s relatives were adamant that the woman was a victim of foul play and that she had not suffered an epileptic seizure as police would have initially considered…..