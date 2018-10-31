Man gets two years for causing wife’s death in East Bank bike crash

After being charged a year ago with causing the death of his common-law wife, who died after they fell from a motorbike along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) public road, Laurent McGarrell was yesterday sentenced to two years for the crime.

The charge against McGarrell states that on July 23rd, 2017, at Providence, he rode motorcycle CJ 1957 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Gaitri Sahadeo.

McGarrell, who was on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, learnt his fate at the conclusion of his trial yesterday in Georgetown…..