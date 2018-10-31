Police pull in 27 cars over licence plates

Yesterday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department, Headquarters Eve Leary conducted an exercise in Georgetown which targeted motor vehicles with obscured identification marks.
A total of twenty-seven motor vehicles were impounded having found to be in breach of the aforementioned offence. The drivers were briefed and following rectification and examination by Licence and Certifying Officers, they were warned and vehicles released. ….
