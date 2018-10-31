Guyana News

Registration of biologic, biosimilar drugs focused on at workshop

By Staff Writer

As part of efforts to strengthen its regulatory oversight role regarding the use of high risk drugs in Guyana, the Government Analyst–Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) recently participated in a workshop on the registration process associated with biologics and biosimilar-type drugs.

In a press release issued last week, the Department said that the workshop was hosted in its Boardroom with the 120-year-old Swiss Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic company (Roche), whose local representative ANSA McAL was instrumental in facilitating the interactive forum.

It was explained that improvements in the efficiency of the regulatory process for the Registration of Biologics and Biosimilars were discussed in detail…..

