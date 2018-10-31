Guyana News

Seventy-mile road to link North and Central Rupununi

By Staff Writer
The trail linking the North and Central Rupununi (DPI photo)

The government is to construct a 70-mile road linking the North and Central Rupununi, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said that the proposed all-weather road will benefit some 3,000 residents and will begin from Ranch Entrance at Toka Village in the North Rupununi and stretch all the way to Kwaimatta on to Karanambu, Yupukari, Quatata, then through Parishara, Nappi, Hiawa and into Lethem.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and a team assessed the trail over the weekend…..

