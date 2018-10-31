Skeletal remains of man found in Diamond Backlands

The Guyana Police Force yesterday announced the discovery of the skeletal remains of an unidentified male in the Diamond Backlands.

According to a release from the force, at about 1 pm yesterday the remains which appear to belong to a male of approximately 50 years were discovered clad in a blue jersey, blue jeans, a pair of blue and white socks ,a pair of brown sneakers with what appeared to be a bandage wrapped around the left hand.

The remains are presently lying at Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and an autopsy.