Skeletal remains of man found in Diamond Backlands

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Police Force yesterday announced the discovery of the skeletal remains of an unidentified male in the Diamond Backlands.

According to a release from the force, at about 1 pm  yesterday the remains which appear to belong to a male of approximately 50 years were discovered clad in a blue jersey, blue jeans, a pair of blue and white socks ,a pair of brown sneakers with what appeared to be a bandage wrapped around the left hand.

The remains are presently lying at Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and an autopsy.

 

