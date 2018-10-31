Vergenoegen Secondary gets $18m improvements

The Vergenoegen Secondary School is now benefiting from a $14M annex as well as a $4M canteen, guard hut and landfilled compound, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Headteacher, Collette Joseph, in her report at the fourth graduation and prize-giving exercise, lauded the regional administration for the timely response in building the annex that provides much-needed space for learning.

“Our school has been cramped for years now and today we are now boasting the availability of space for all our classrooms. No longer are we seeing classrooms close to each other which didn’t even allow for proper breathing space but rather all our classrooms are now comfortable. The annex also has a spacious staff room that caters for all teachers, something we longed for before,” Joseph said, according to DPI…..