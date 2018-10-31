Guyana News

Victim saw accused burglar leaving with stolen goods

– court hears

By Staff Writer

Michael Smith, the accused in a burglary, was yesterday remanded to prison after a court heard that he was seen leaving with the stolen goods, which were later found in his house.

It is alleged that between October 9th and October 15th, at Aubrey Barker Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being in company of others, Smith robbed the dwelling house of John Primo and stole a freezer, a television, 21 cases of beer bottles, a security camera, a gas bottle and a DVD player, which were worth a total of $426,000…..

