AFC says arson attempt made on candidate’s home in Bloomfield

The Alliance For Change (AFC) says it is alarmed and horrified by the reports that an arson attempt was made on the home of one of the party’s Local Government Elections candidates, Rashree Permaul of Bloomfield village, in the Whim/Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

In a statement today, the AFC said that at approximately 21:45 last night, Permaul was alerted to flames emanating from a fire which was set in a box placed next to the wall of the lower flat of her home. The fire was put out quickly enough to prevent any major damage to the home. It was later discovered, the party said, that a pillar of the home located close to the fire was doused in what appeared to be kerosene.

Permaul lives in the home with her two children and bed-ridden father.

“The AFC views this as a terror attack both on Ms. Permaul and the lives of her children and father and her home. This act is consistent with the old political tactics of fear which is resorted to by certain political entities.

“The AFC is relieved that Ms. Permaul and her family members are safe and condemns this ghastly attempt to destroy her property and threaten her life and the lives of her family”, the party said.

It called on the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service to fully investigate this criminal act and apprehend the arsonist(s).