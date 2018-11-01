Felicity man dies in accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 am yesterday on the Felicity Railway Embankment, ECD involving motor car PVV 7987 driven by a 50-year-old resident of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown and pedestrian Reaz Nazir, 37, of 37 Felicity Railway Embankment, ECD (deceased).

Enquiries disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road within the prescribed speed limit, when it was alleged by the driver that the pedestrian who was standing on the northern parapet suddenly ran south into the path of the vehicle and collided.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received medical attention and admitted but succumbed about 4.20 pm; the post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody and assisting with the investigation.