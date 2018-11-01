First Children’s Court opens in Georgetown

It was a historic occasion yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court as the first Children’s Court was commissioned, in keeping with the recently passed Juvenile Justice Act.

The Juvenile Justice Act, which was passed on March 22, 2018, is intended to amend and consolidate the law in relation to criminal justice for juveniles; to make provision for proceedings with respect to juvenile offenders; to provide for the establishment of facilities for the custody, education and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders; and to repeal the Juvenile Offenders Act and the Training Schools Act.

According to the definition given in the bill, a juvenile is a person who appears to be 14 years and older but less than 18 years old. It notes that it is presumed that no child under the age of 14 shall be capable of or guilty of committing an offence but if the presumption is rebutted, the child shall be treated and dealt with in accordance with the provisions set out in the bill…..