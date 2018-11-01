Foundation for Supply Health Centre declared a failure

Following three separate sets of tests, the foundation on the Supply Health Centre has been declared a failure and the Region Four council says that the contractor will have to redo the work.

Stabroek News was unable to contact the contractor, Navin and Son’s Construction, for a comment yesterday on the East Bank Demerara project.

That three separate tests had to be done on the facility before a conclusion was arrived at will raise questions about the testing capacity and protocols here.

According to a press release from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas says Navin and Son’s Construction will be tasked with redoing the works…..