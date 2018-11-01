Guyana News

Foundation for Supply Health Centre declared a failure

-Region Four says contractor has to start over

By Staff Writer
REO Pauline Lucas (left) and acting Chairman of the RDC meeting, Councillor Ryan Belgrave addressing councillors. (Region Four photo)

Following three separate sets of tests, the foundation on the Supply Health Centre has been declared a failure and the Region Four council says that the contractor will have to redo the work.

Stabroek News was unable to contact the contractor, Navin and Son’s Construction, for a comment yesterday on the East Bank Demerara project.

That three separate tests had to be done on the facility before a conclusion was arrived at will raise questions about the testing capacity and protocols here.

According to a press release from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas says Navin and Son’s Construction will be tasked with redoing the works…..

