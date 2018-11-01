Imran Khan to face court today over Palm Court assault

The second suspect held for the assault of 21-year-old Romario Baljeet outside of popular night club Palm Court, is expected to be charged today.

Baljeet, 21, called ‘Short Boss,’ of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was brutally attacked as he was leaving the club early on Sunday.

After video footage from the surveillance cameras at the club surfaced—one showing a man punching at Baljeet vigorously, then kicking him in the abdomen when he fell to the ground and attempted to escape, and the other showing a man discharging a firearm in the air—one man, Safraz Khan, appeared before a city court yesterday and was charged.

Safraz Khan was charged with discharging a loaded firearm and released on bail.

Sources related to Stabroek News that the file for the other suspect, Imran Khan, who it is alleged is the man seen assaulting Baljeet, was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions to be reviewed. Imran Khan is expected to be charged today.

Stabroek News contacted the police for information on the charges Imran Khan would face but was told that they were not at liberty to disclose such.