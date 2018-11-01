Mayor reiterates that she can’t seek independent legal advice

During the second day of her testimony before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the City Council, Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green continued to argue that the laws governing local government do not grant her the power to seek independent legal advice.

“I on my own could not have sought the services of a lawyer,” she repeatedly noted in response to questioning from lone commissioner retired Justice Cecil Kennard.

While Kennard questioned the Mayor he took pains to maintain a conciliatory tone noting that he would not like to have a repeat of Friday when his exchange with the Mayor turned testy and he told her to “shut up and listen” as well as take her “rude…attitude to City Hall.”….