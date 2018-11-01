PM cites $5m allocation to UG as part of constitution reform activities

With his government and party under constant pressure over the failure to keep promises for constitutional reform, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday noted that the Office of the Prime Minister has contributed $5 million of its budgetary allocation to the University of Guyana to kick start activities

This is while it is awaiting a special select committee of the Parliament to consider a draft bill to set up a constitutional reform commission.

“Until such a time that we have in place a constitutional reform commission, we cannot move forward with consultations on reform without that commission,” he said.

Asked at yesterday’s sitting of the National Assembly how the funds were used for constitutional reform at the university, Nagamootoo said, “There have been events sponsored by the Office of the Prime Minister to have consultation at the University of Guyana in partnership with the United Nations Organisation in Guyana, the Carter Center and to have outreach with students and interested parties on a process of constitutional reform.”….