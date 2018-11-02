Accused in Bagotstown labourer’s murder committed to stand trial

Shelton John Bowen, the man charged with fatally stabbing a labourer at Bagotstown after a row over water, was yesterday committed to stand trial.

Bowen is charged with murdering Mark Ifill on April 25th, at Water Street, Bagotstown.

Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge, told Bowen yesterday that based on the caution statement and the evidence led by the prosecution’s witnesses, there was sufficient evidence for him to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

He will remain on remand until that time.

Ifill, called ‘Yankee,’ got into an argument with Bowen, who told him to stop filling water from his pipe. Ifill reportedly ignored the command and as a result an argument ensued between the two men and it ended in the fatal stabbing.