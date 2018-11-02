Bandit shot dead at Perth after carjacking

A bandit was shot dead by the police while his accomplice managed to escape yesterday afternoon after they hijacked a car in Haslington and were cornered in Mahaicony.

The quiet village of Perth, Mahaicony, was in an uproar yesterday afternoon after the two bandits were cornered by the police. According to Commander of ‘C’ Division, Calvin Brutus, around 10:54 am, two men, one of whom has been identified as 27-year-old Melroy Solomon of Titus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, called for a taxi from Vick’s Taxi Service located in Enmore, East Coast Demerara, and while they were in Haslington they hijacked the car – a purple Toyota Carina 212 – and robbed the driver of his valuables and $15,000 in cash before escaping.

The police were subsequently alerted and as a result, set up several road blocks along the East Coast corridor and also added some ranks in an unmarked car to the search…..