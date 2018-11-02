Cops probing bid to torch AFC Whim candidate’s house

The police in Berbice have launched an investigation into an attempt to burn the house of one of the Alliance For Change (AFC) candidates for the Whim/ Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) at the upcoming local government elections and a rival PPP/C candidate has been arrested after reports that he threatened her.

Around midnight on Wednesday, investigators arrested Safraz Beekham, who is on the PPP/C’s list as a candidate for the NDC. Beekham was released on his own recognisance around minutes to 6 pm yesterday. Beekham, who strongly denied the allegations leveled against him, was asked to return to the Whim Police Station on Monday.

Rashree Permaul, 35, of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, told Stabroek News that around 9.45 pm on Wednesday she was in the lower flat of her house when she started to smell what she thought was “cigarette smoke.”….