Correction

In yesterday’s Stabroek News, it was reported that because of a procedural error Justice Sandil Kissoon declared a mistrial in the case of Tyrone Rowe, called ‘Cobra,’ who was on trial for the 2010 murder of Troy Collymore.

This information had been related by Rowe’s attorney, George Thomas.

This newspaper has, however, since been informed by the judge that the mistrial was declared on grounds of prejudicial evidence being referenced to the extent that the accused could no longer be regarded as having a fair trial.

Justice Kissoon explained that this could not be remedied with instructions to the jury.

Given those circumstances, and in the interest of fairness to the accused and justice, the judge said a mistrial was declared.

Stabroek News regrets the error.