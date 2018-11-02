Court dismisses charge against bus driver over passenger’s death

A minibus driver, who was charged with causing the death of a passenger in an accident at the junction of Sheriff Street and the Rupert Craig Highway, was yesterday freed after a city magistrate found that the police failed to prove their case against him.

Eustace Gentle, a father of eight, walked out of a city court a free man yesterday after Magistrate Leron Daly ruled in favour of a no-case submission made by his attorney, George Thomas.

It was alleged that Gentle, of Lot 51 Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on January 11th, 2018, at the Rupert Craig Highway, drove minibus BWW 1243 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Edith Seaforth…..