Felicity man dies after being hit by car

A man is now dead after being struck along the Felicity Railway Embankment Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, where police say he ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

However, the family of Reaz Nazir, 35, of 37 Felicity, Railway Embankment Public Road, who was a foreman at Courtney Benn Contracting Services, has disputed the police force’s account of the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

Police, in a statement on the accident, said their investigations found that motor vehicle PVV 7987 was being driven east along the northern carriageway of the road within the prescribed speed limit when the driver claims that Nazir, who was standing on the northern parapet, suddenly ran south into the path of the vehicle…..