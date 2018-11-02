Guyana News

Felicity man dies after being hit by car

-family calls for thorough probe after disputing police account of accident

By Staff Writer
Dead: Reaz Nazir

A man is now dead after being struck along the Felicity Railway Embankment Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, where police say he ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

However, the family of Reaz Nazir, 35, of 37 Felicity, Railway Embankment Public Road, who was a foreman at Courtney Benn Contracting Services, has disputed the police force’s account of the circumstances that led to the fatal accident. 

Police, in a statement on the accident, said their investigations found that motor vehicle PVV 7987 was being driven east along the northern carriageway of the road within the prescribed speed limit when the driver claims that Nazir, who was standing on the northern parapet, suddenly ran south into the path of the vehicle…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Herstelling man to face trial for strangling, drowning of wife

Local gov’t polls begin today with disciplined services’ vote

Local gov’t polls begin today with disciplined services’ vote

Second Lusignan prison escapee back in custody

Comments

Trending