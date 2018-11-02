Guard charged with trying to murder men at Meadow Bank wharf

A security guard was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he attempted to murder three men.

The charge against Rondell Mitchel, 30, states that on October 28th, 2018, at the Meadow Bank Fisheries Wharf, he discharged a loaded firearm at Sherwin Anderson, Romario Nurse and Aquacy Harvey in an attempt to commit murder.

Although the charge mentioned three men, the prosecutor’s facts focused on Harvey. It is alleged that around 1.30 am on the day in question, Mitchel used his phone to take a picture of Harvey, who was at the wharf. A heated argument started between the two men and Mitchel allegedly pulled out his gun and discharged it at Harvey, causing him to suffer a gunshot. Harvey was rushed to the hospital and Mitchel was arrested.

Mitchel was remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and was told to return on November 27th for his next hearing.