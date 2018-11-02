Jagdeo wishes Granger good prognosis

Leader of the Opposition and former president Bharrat Jagdeo is hoping that everything goes well with President David Granger’s medical examinations in Cuba and that he returns safely to Guyana and in good health.

“I want to wish the President the best of health. I hope that everything goes fine in Cuba with him and that he comes back safely and in good health,” he said.

Jagdeo’s comments were made at his weekly press conference yesterday at his office in Queenstown, Georgetown…..